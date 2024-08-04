Centre issues warning for iPhone, Mac users

The government has identified multiple vulnerabilities in Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and other devices, which could lead to spoofing or leakage of confidential data. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a warning on Friday, highlighting these security issues. The advisory indicated that these vulnerabilities could allow attackers to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS), and perform spoofing attacks on targeted systems.

The affected Apple software includes iOS and iPadOS versions before 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma versions before 14.6, macOS Ventura versions before 13.6.8, macOS Monterey versions before 12.7.6, watchOS versions before 10.6, tvOS versions before 17.6, visionOS versions before 1.3, and Safari versions before 17.6. The advisory rated the severity of these vulnerabilities as “high.” Apple has recently released security updates to address these issues, and the latest versions are available on their website. CERT-In has urged users to install these updates promptly.

In addition to the general advisory, a “high risk” alert has been issued for VisionPro headsets, MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, focusing on a significant vulnerability related to “remote code execution.” This highlights the critical need for users to update their software to mitigate potential security threats.