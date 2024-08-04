Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Crore for Wayanad Landslide Relief

Telugu cinema legend Chiranjeevi expressed his profound sorrow on social media over the tragic loss of lives due to the devastating landslide in Wayanad. He announced that he and his son, Ram Charan, were deeply moved by the disaster and have decided to donate Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In his post, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!”

Earlier in the day, actor Allu Arjun contributed Rs 25 lakh to the relief efforts, adding to the contributions from Tamil celebrities Suriya, Jyothika, and Karthi, who collectively donated Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, Malayalam icon Mohanlal made a substantial donation of Rs 3 crore towards the relief work. These generous donations are part of the wider support being extended by the film industry to aid those affected by the landslide.

The death toll from the Wayanad landslide has reached 365, with 148 bodies identified and returned to their families. Among the deceased are 30 children, and 206 individuals remain missing. Currently, 10,042 people are housed in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony planned. The government and various organizations continue to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster.