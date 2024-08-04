Director Akhil Marar faces charges for criticizing CM’s distress fund

Director and Bigg Boss Season 5 winner Akhil Marar is facing legal action for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Chief Minister’s relief fund. Following an email complaint, the Kochi Infopark police have initiated a case against him and will take further action as required. In response, Marar took to Facebook, stating that he would not contribute to the relief fund. Instead, he plans to build and hand over three houses on a five-cent plot for disaster victims. He mentioned, “I challenge the Left’s cyber warriors. I am not interested in donating to the Chief Minister’s relief fund. Instead, we will build and hand over three houses. A friend is donating the land, and many have assured the necessary construction materials. Additionally, a construction company is ready to build the houses, considering the relatively fewer natural disasters in the area.”

Marar added that, at the request of friends, they are willing to build and hand over houses to those who lost their homes in the disaster in Wayanad at a location of their choice. He noted, “Since I don’t know their preferred location, if they provide the land, we will definitely build and hand over the houses.”

Akhil Marar criticized the Chief Minister’s relief fund, stating that while it is transparent, the Chief Minister has sole discretion over its use. He accused the Chief Minister of prioritizing his party members and being seen as a divine figure by them. Marar also ridiculed Pinarayi Vijayan’s reputation as a savior during disasters, suggesting that the Chief Minister exploits these situations for personal gain.