Gujarat Govt Extends Fishing Ban to Aug 15; Congress Opposes

The Gujarat government has extended the fishing ban in the Arabian Sea until August 15, which the Congress party has criticized as “unfair and reckless,” claiming it will cause financial losses to fishermen. A senior official from the state’s fisheries department said the decision, made in consultation with the central government, aims to provide more time for fish breeding based on scientific data and weather conditions. This extension, announced through a notification on July 31, amends the Gujarat Fisheries (Amendment) Rules, 2020, extending the annual fishing ban from June 1 to August 15.

State Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil condemned the decision, urging Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to reconsider and allow fishing activities to resume immediately. Gohil claimed that the abrupt announcement has caused financial strain on fishermen who had already prepared for the season starting August 1. Fishermen had made significant investments in fuel, ice, and food supplies for their boats, and many had traveled to fishing hubs like Jakhau in Kutch, only to face a further delay of two weeks.

Gujarat Director of Fisheries Narander Kumar Meena explained that the decision was influenced by representations from the fishermen’s association and supported by scientific and weather data. The extension, he said, aligns with recommendations to allow sufficient breeding time for fish. Meena also mentioned that the change was made in consultation with the central government and is expected to be adopted by other western coastal states in the future. In 2021-22, Gujarat’s marine fishing revenue was Rs 7,659 crore, with nearly 37,000 fishing boats registered in the state.