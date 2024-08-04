Himachal Cloudbursts: Death Toll Reaches 11, Over 40 Still Missing

Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in the death toll rising to 11 after two more bodies were recovered in Mandi district. The cloudbursts, which struck Kullu’s Nirmand, Sainj, and Malana, Mandi’s Padhar, and Shimla’s Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31, have left over 40 people missing. The bodies of Sonam, 23, and three-month-old Manvi were found in Rajbhan village, Padhar area of Mandi.

Rescue operations continue with the involvement of 410 personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police, and home guards. Sniffer dogs, drones, and other equipment are being used to search for the missing individuals. In Samej village, Rampur subdivision, over 30 people remain unaccounted for. More machinery has been deployed as the flow of water has reduced, allowing access to areas where missing persons might be found, according to Up-pradhan Sarpara C L Negi.

The state government has announced immediate relief measures, including Rs 50,000 for the victims and Rs 5,000 monthly rent assistance for the next three months, along with gas, food, and other essentials. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 27 until August 3, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 662 crore. Seventy-nine people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, as reported by the state emergency operation centre.