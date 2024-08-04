J-K Cloudburst Shuts Down Srinagar-Leh Highway

A cloudburst in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, has caused significant road damage, leading to the closure of the crucial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials reported on Sunday. An official from the traffic control room stated that traffic on the Srinagar-Leh road is suspended until further notice due to the damage at Kacherwan in Ganderbal district, which occurred during the night.

A police official mentioned that flash floods triggered by the cloudburst have also damaged several buildings, including residential houses. Authorities are actively providing help and assistance to those affected by the disaster.

The highway closure has effectively cut off the Kashmir valley from the Ladakh union territory, and access to the Baltal base camp for the Amarnath Yatra has been hindered. Efforts are underway to assess the full extent of the damage and to restore connectivity as soon as possible, ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents and travelers impacted by this natural calamity.