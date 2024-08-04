Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Coming to Netflix

Kamal Haasan-starrer “Indian 2” will be available on Netflix starting August 9, as announced by the platform on Sunday. Directed by S Shankar and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran, this Tamil film is a sequel to Shankar’s 1996 movie “Indian,” which also featured Haasan.

Netflix revealed the digital release of “Indian 2” on Instagram, highlighting that the film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie, which premiered in theaters on July 12 in multiple languages, sees Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante battling corruption in India.

“Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. ‘#Indian2’ is coming to Netflix on August 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix,” Netflix shared in their post. The film, which also stars Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon its release. Following “Indian 2,” Haasan was most recently seen in Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD,” a pan-India blockbuster.