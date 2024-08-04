Kedarnath Rescue Day 4: 373 Await Airlift from Lincholi

On the fourth day of rescue operations, over 370 people, including devotees and locals stranded on the rain-damaged Kedarnath trek route, have been evacuated to Lincholi for airlifting. Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee CEO Yogendra Singh stated that these 373 individuals, accompanied by SDRF and NDRF teams, will be flown to safer locations. Additionally, 570 passengers are waiting at the Kedarnath helipad for helicopter transport. The district administration, temple committee, and Tirtha Purohit Samaj are providing food, water, and fruits to those stranded in Kedarnath.

The trek route to Kedarnath suffered significant damage due to a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night, washing away roads at Lincholi, Bhimbali, Ghorapadav, and Rambada. Landslides and falling stones further obstructed the route, leaving many pilgrims stranded. Rescue operations by the SDRF, NDRF, and police are ongoing, with the Indian Air Force’s Chinook and MI17 helicopters assisting in airlifting some pilgrims. Additionally, a footbridge is being constructed by the Army on the washed-away road between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath National Highway.

Rudraprayag district administration officials have deployed two sniffer dogs to aid the rescue efforts on the Kedarnath route. The dog squad has landed at Lincholi Helipad and will begin searching the area, focusing on forested regions where people may have fled to escape the rain. Officials believe that many may have moved into the forests and could be lost, necessitating thorough searches to locate and rescue them.