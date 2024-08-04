Kerala to construct secure township for Wayanad landslide survivors

The Kerala government has announced plans to establish a secure township to resettle those affected by the devastating landslide in Wayanad’s Mundakkai region. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan outlined the rehabilitation strategy during a press conference, highlighting the urgency of its implementation. The plan has garnered extensive support from the international community, and a ‘Help for Wayanad’ task force, led by Joint Land Revenue Commissioner A. Geetha IAS, has been created to manage the assistance. Additionally, the Education Minister will visit Wayanad to ensure that affected children’s education continues without disruption.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan revealed that Rahul Gandhi has pledged to fund the construction of 100 homes as part of the rehabilitation efforts, with Satheesan personally overseeing the building of 25 houses. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also committed to building 100 houses, a gesture appreciated by CM Vijayan. Further contributions include Sobha Realty Group and the Kozhikode-based Business Club, each promising to construct 50 houses. Vijayan also acknowledged the support from celebrities and senior Congress politicians to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The landslide disaster has claimed 365 lives, with 148 bodies identified and handed over to their families. However, 206 people remain missing, including 30 children. Currently, 10,042 individuals are sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, accompanied by a multi-faith prayer ceremony.