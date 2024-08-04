Modi govt to propose significant amendments to Waqf Act

The Modi government is set to introduce a Bill in Parliament that proposes 40 amendments to the Waqf Act, a move expected to spark significant political debate. Approved by the NDA-III government in a recent Union Cabinet meeting, the Bill aims to address issues related to the management and administration of waqf properties, which are among the largest landholdings in India. While no official announcement has been made, sources suggest the Bill could be presented in Parliament this week.

The proposed amendments seek to establish stricter guidelines for the management of waqf lands, including the appointment of independent auditors to review property administration and enhanced central government powers to intervene in cases of mismanagement. These changes are intended to improve transparency and accountability, addressing concerns raised by stakeholders about the effectiveness of current regulations.

The Bill, part of a broader strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to generate heated debate. Supporters argue that the reforms are necessary for better governance, while opponents see them as an infringement on religious autonomy. The proposed amendments might also include new verification processes for waqf properties and a mandate for reservations for women on Waqf Boards, further intensifying the discussion on governance and religious rights.