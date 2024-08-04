National Archives of India to implement AI for improved user experience

The National Archives of India (NAI) is set to enhance user experience and optimize search tools by potentially employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. This move aims to upgrade its portal, where approximately 5.92 crore digitized archival materials are freely accessible to scholars and history enthusiasts at www.abhilekh-patal.in. Additionally, the Archives are undertaking a new round of restoration and conservation efforts to preserve 30 crore pages of rare historical records, with the project expected to be completed by 2026.

Currently, the NAI’s portal has seen significant engagement, with over 1.87 million unique visitors and around 28,000 registered users. As digitization continues, the NAI plans to explore AI tools to improve the search and viewing experience for future iterations of its website. The first phase of digitization saw the completion of 4.5 crore pages over three years, and the second phase will focus on the restoration and conservation of records at various NAI locations, including its head office and regional offices.

Established in 1891 as the Imperial Record Department in Kolkata, the NAI holds an extensive collection of historical records, such as court orders, treaties, and private papers of notable individuals like Mahatma Gandhi and India’s first president, Rajendra Prasad. As one of the world’s largest archival centers, the NAI’s collection includes 800 million pages, 5.7 million files, and 1.2 lakh maps.