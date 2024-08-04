Pune Woman Rescued After Falling 60 Feet into Satara Gorge While Taking Selfie

Amid heavy rain, a 29-year-old woman was rescued after falling into a 60-foot gorge in Satara district, Maharashtra. She reportedly stumbled while taking a selfie. A viral social media video shows her being lifted to safety by a man who descended into the gorge with a rope thrown by locals. Police confirmed that neighbors and Home Guards rescued the injured woman, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening (August 3) when the woman from Pune and her friends were visiting Borne Ghat in Satara. Despite local authorities prohibiting entry to the area, visitors continued to flock there. Home Guards and local residents used a rope to pull her to safety. This event underscores the danger posed by heavy rainfall in the Satara district, leading District Collector Jitendra Dudi to close tourist spots and waterfalls from August 2 to 4 to prevent such accidents.

This rescue comes just weeks after chartered accountant Anvi Kamdar of Mumbai fell into a 300-foot gorge while filming a video at Kumbhe waterfall in Mangaon, Raigad. The 27-year-old slipped during a monsoon excursion with friends. Despite swift efforts by police and local rescuers, Kamdar succumbed to her injuries at a nearby government hospital.