Temple wall collapse kills 9 children, Injures several

At least nine children tragically lost their lives, and several others were injured after a wall collapsed at the Hardaul Baba temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district during a religious ceremony this morning. The children, aged between 10 and 15, were rescued and hospitalized following the incident. Rescue operations were carried out by the police with the assistance of local residents, and images showed earthmoving machinery clearing the debris.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his sorrow over the incident, extending his condolences to the families who lost their children and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. He announced that the government would provide Rs 4 lakh in financial assistance to each affected family. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the region, as heavy rains have led to numerous wall collapses and other rain-related incidents this year, resulting in around 200 deaths across the state.

This recent tragedy follows another wall collapse just a day earlier in the state’s Rewa district, where four children aged five to seven died on their way back from school. The homeowners whose wall collapsed in that incident have been taken into custody. With Madhya Pradesh experiencing heavy rainfall, the state has seen significant destruction, including 206 houses completely damaged and 2,403 houses partially affected.