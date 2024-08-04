Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Wayanad landslide site

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the heavily landslide-affected Chooralmala region in Wayanad on Sunday, August 4. His visit coincides with the grim milestone of the death toll surpassing 360, with over 206 individuals still missing. There are speculations that Gopi’s presence may prompt the central government to consider declaring the disaster a national calamity.

Gopi arrived in the disaster-stricken area, traveling through the Bailey Bridge to inspect the affected zones. During his visit, he engaged with military officials overseeing the rescue operations, receiving a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing efforts. He stressed the necessity of thoroughly examining the legal implications of declaring the Wayanad disaster a national calamity. Gopi emphasized that the current focus should be on addressing the mental health and rehabilitation needs of the affected individuals, assuring that the central government is evaluating all aspects to provide complete support.

Search operations resumed on Sunday morning, involving the Indian Army, NDRF, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, police, and other agencies. By Saturday night, the death toll had reached 365. The state government reported that the landslides had devastated 1,208 homes across Wayanad district, including 540 in Mundakkai, 600 in Chooralmala, and 68 in Attamala. Additionally, 3,700 acres of agricultural land were destroyed, with an estimated loss of Rs 21.11 crore.