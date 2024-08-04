Wayanad landslides: Death toll reaches 365; Search efforts continue

The search operation in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad, which was paused on Saturday, will resume today, focusing on Mundakkai and Panchirimattam. In Chaliyar, the search will restart on Monday at 7 am in two phases, aiming to conclude by Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in a press conference that the operation is in its final stage. The death toll has risen to 365, with 148 bodies identified and handed over to relatives, while 206 people are still missing. Among the deceased are 30 children, and 10,042 people are sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

Four more bodies were recovered from the disaster site on the last day, and search operations were conducted in all affected areas. The efforts, led by various forces and volunteer organizations, received assistance from the Tamil Nadu Fire Force Dog Squad on Saturday. The search will continue in Punchiri Mattam, Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and lower Soochippara, along with parts of the Chaliyar River where 12 bodies have been recovered.

The landslide has devastated around 3,700 acres of agricultural land, resulting in a crop loss of Rs 21.111 crore. The state government reports that 49 children from the affected region remain unaccounted for, including some students from Vellarimala GVHSS. Authorities are still working to determine the exact number of missing students from the school.