Bangladesh Unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Flees to Safety as Protesters Storm Palace

In a dramatic escalation of the political crisis in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 and fled the country amidst mounting protests demanding her removal. The protests, which have seen thousands storming the capital, Dhaka, led to Hasina’s departure from her official residence, Ganabhaban. She and her sister reportedly left by military helicopter and are believed to be heading to India, according to Prothom Alo Daily. This follows weeks of violent clashes and unrest that have resulted in a death toll of at least 300.

The demonstrations began last month in response to a controversial job quota system and quickly evolved into a broader movement against Hasina’s government, which had won a disputed election. The unrest intensified after Hasina’s fourth consecutive term was marred by allegations of election fraud and opposition boycotts. The political turmoil has led to a nationwide curfew and widespread internet shutdowns, complicating efforts to obtain real-time information.

Bangladesh’s law minister has described the situation as “very volatile,” with uncertainty about the next steps. Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman is expected to address the nation soon to call for calm. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals in Bangladesh, urging them to avoid travel and exercise extreme caution. The international community is closely watching how Bangladesh will manage this unprecedented crisis and work towards restoring stability.