Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Malayali wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: A Keralite based in Abu Dhabi won Dh15 million Big Ticket grand prize. Tushar Deshkar who works as a technical consultant in Abu Dhabi purchased his winning ticket online, using Big Ticket’s buy 2 get 1 free promotion, along with a group of four friends.

Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of August will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on 3rd September.

Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one lucky individual will take home a huge Dh50,000. Additionally, ten lucky customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000. The upcoming live draw will be live-streamed on Big Ticket’s Facebook page, Instagram page, and YouTube channel at 2:30pm GST.

Ticket purchases can be purchased online only through www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.