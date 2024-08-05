Bihar Tragedy: 9 Kanwariyas Killed, Several Injured as DJ Vehicle Hits Live Wire

Tragedy struck in Sultanpur village, Bihar, on Sunday night when a DJ vehicle carrying Kanwariyas came into contact with a high-tension electric wire, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and injuring several others.

The accident occurred around midnight when the vehicle, which was excessively tall, touched the high-tension wire, causing immediate fatalities and leaving others in critical condition. The injured are receiving treatment at a government hospital, and an investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who accuse the electricity department of negligence. They claim that despite repeated calls, the department failed to respond promptly, leading to the tragic outcome. The accident has cast a shadow over the community, which regularly participates in religious activities, including the ritual that the Kanwariyas were on their way to perform at the Hariharnath Temple.