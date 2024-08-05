Citroen launches Basalt SUV-coupe: Details

Mumbai: French automobile manufacturer Citroen has revealed the production-ready Basalt coupe-SUV. nterested customers can book the Citroen Basalt for Rs 25,000 at an authorised Citroen dealership across India. Deliveries for the same will happen later after the Basalt has been unveiled and the prices are announced.

This is now the fourth model from the automaker to be based on the C-Cubed programme, developed specifically for India. The Basalt is the first proper SUV-coupe in the segment.

The Basalt gets projector headlamps along with LED DRLs. The top-spec Basalt gets 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear features a chunky bumper and halogen taillamps.

The cabin of the Basalt has a new HVAC panel with digital readouts, and automatic climate control. There is also a larger front armrest, and new headrests. The Basalt gets 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch instrument panel.

The Basalt gets the 1.2-NA-petrol and 1.2-turbo-petrol engines. The former makes 82bhp while the latter makes 110bhp. Both engines get a manual gearbox while the turbo can be opted for with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.