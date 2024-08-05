Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Monday, August 5, 2024. This is for second day in a row that gold price is remaining firm. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,760 per 8 gram and Rs 6470 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Monday at Rs 70,150/10 gram, which is up by 0.52% or Rs 361. Silver futures were trading at Rs 83,100/kg, up by 0.74% or Rs 607. In the last one week, the prices of gold have gained Rs 1,550/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 1,700 per kilogram. On Friday, gold futures settled at Rs 9,789 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.24% and silver futures settled at Rs 82,493 per kilogram with a loss of 0.12%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% to $2,439.94 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,482.00. Price of spot silver was little changed at $28.55 per ounce, platinum fell 0.76% to $950.60 and palladium declined by 0.8% to $884.73.