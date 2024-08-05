Delhi HC Orders Water Test After 14 Deaths at Asha Kiran Shelter Home

On August 5, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Jal Board to examine the water quality and sewer system at the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini after the deaths of 14 residents in July. The court expressed skepticism over the high number of fatalities, suggesting that such a significant death toll could not be coincidental. It also called for an immediate report from the Delhi government’s social welfare secretary on the shelter’s living conditions.

Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that all deceased patients had tuberculosis. They ordered the Delhi Jal Board to conduct water quality tests and inspect sewer pipelines, with a report to be filed promptly. The court also mandated action to address the shelter’s overcrowding, directing the social welfare secretary to visit and report on the conditions at the shelter home.

In addition, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar criticized the shelter home administration, questioning the appointment of a suspended officer who had previously been arrested for bribery. He urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take action against those responsible for the administration’s negligence. Since February, 25 residents have died at the Asha Kiran shelter home, including the 14 reported in July.