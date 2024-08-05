Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse Rs 32,365 crore in Indian equities in July

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) infused Rs 32,365 crore into Indian equities in July. They also pulled Rs 1,027 crore from equities in the first two trading sessions of this month (August 1-2).

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net inflow of Rs 32,365 crore in equities in July. This came following an inflow Rs 26,565 crore in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

Also Read: WhatsApp to stop working on these phones: Full List

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.