Godawari Electric launches electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Chhattisgarh-based Godawari Electric has launched another product in the Eblu range called Eblu Feo X. This electric scooter was showcased at Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024.

Interested customers can purchase it by visiting authorised showroom nationwide.The company has released the battery-powered vehicle at starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. It has been offered in Five colors that includes Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele grey, Traffic White.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices decline sharply

The newly introduced Eblu Feo X gets round shaped headlight setup, paired with intergrated turn indicators at both ends.The model comes with single seating arrangement. It gets 28 liters under seat storage space.

It has been given chrome finished ‘Electric’ bading on the side panel. The e-scooter comes has 1850 mm length, 1140 mm height, 1345 mm wheelbase, and has a ground clearence of 170 mm.’

It runs on the 12-inch interchangeable tubeless tyres in the front and rear.The company has also included 7.4 inches digital full color display on board. It allows the users to monitor all the vehicle related information such as speed, battery capacity, time, RPM, and navigation.

The Eblu Feo X is powered by a 2.36 kW Li-ion battery, which generates an impressive 110 Nm peak torque. The model has a top speed of 60 km/hr, and will offer a maximum range of 110 km range on a single charge.