Hindu Councillor Among 100 Dead in Bangladesh Protests; Temples Vandalized, Death Toll Hits 300

In a tragic turn of events in Bangladesh, Haradhan Roy Hara, a Hindu councillor from Rangpur City Corporation, was among the 100 people killed in violent protests on Sunday, August 4. The protests, ongoing for weeks, have targeted Hindu homes and temples, including ISKCON and Kali temples, causing devotees to seek refuge. Haradhan Roy, a member of the Parshuram Thana Awami League and councillor for Ward 4 in Rangpur, was reported dead alongside Kajal Roy, another Hindu councillor from the same city.

The violence escalated as thousands of protesters clashed with government supporters, demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. Sunday was one of the deadliest days in the recent wave of anti-government demonstrations. In response, the government imposed a curfew starting at 6 pm on Sunday and announced a three-day closure of all non-essential establishments, including banks. Essential services such as hospitals, water, gas, and electricity will remain operational.

The overall death toll from the clashes has now reached at least 300, according to AFP reports based on information from police, officials, and medical personnel. Protests are expected to continue on Monday with heightened security measures. Soldiers and police have been deployed across Dhaka, patrolling key roads and barricading access to the Prime Minister’s office to manage the unrest and prevent further violence.