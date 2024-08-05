Hyundai launches new variant of Venue in India: Details

Mumbai: South Korean auto giant, Hyundai launched a new variant of its Venue called S(O) + in India. The latest variant comes at the starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can either reserve the model by visiting an authorised dealership nationwide or online through the company’s official website.

The latest variant comes with smart electric sunroof, and LED Projector headlamps, paired with LED DRLs. It also has a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system on board that supports all the wireless car connect technology including Android Auto / Apple Carplay. It gets a digital cluster with a colour TFT Multi-Information Display (MID). It will help the person sitting on the driver’s side to monitor significant information related to the vehicle.

Safety features include 6 Airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Automatic headlamps, Rear Camera and the list goes on.

The model is powered by a 1.2 L Kappa petrol engine, generating a maximum power of 118.41bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm torque at 1500-4000rpm. The unit is paired with the Manual Transmission (MT).