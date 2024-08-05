Here are some important things you must be aware of sex.

Having sex after a long battle – It is a happy feeling to be engaged in a sexual activity after being away from each other sexually for a long time due to a dispute. After a long series of accusations and counter-allegations. The sex that occurs after the fight feels the same as it did when you first met each other.

Experts say that make-up sex is the most effective way to end the tension created by controversy and quarrel. Also, this is such an occasion when women are emotionally excited and men like this change.

Regardless of how often you want or have sex, more important is understanding sex drive is affected by many factors, and may change throughout your lifetime. Many factors, such as hormone fluctuations, stress, certain medications (including antidepressants and hormonal contraceptives), as well lifestyle factors (such as smoking, drinking, exercise and diet) can all affect libido.

Research shows that sexual communication is associated with higher relationship and sexual satisfaction. When we openly communicate about sex, we’re revealing otherwise private aspects of ourselves (such as our desires or fantasies) to our partner. Doing so may, in turn, boost sexual satisfaction and feelings of intimacy, which may improve relationship satisfaction overall.