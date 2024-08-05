India Urges ‘Extreme Caution’ for Nationals in Bangladesh Amid Violent Protests

On Sunday night, India issued a strong advisory for its nationals in Bangladesh, urging them to exercise “extreme caution” and limit their movements due to the recent surge of violence. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also advised against any travel to Bangladesh until further notice.

This advisory came after a day of intense violence in Bangladesh, where at least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters. The protests, initially sparked by a controversial job quota scheme, have now escalated into a broader movement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The MEA stressed the importance of safety and urged Indian nationals in Bangladesh to stay vigilant, minimize movement, and stay in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The Indian government continues to monitor the situation closely, with around 6,700 Indian students already having returned from Bangladesh due to the unrest. Nationals are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and follow the guidelines provided by the MEA.