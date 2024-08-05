Infinix launches Note 40X 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Note 40X 5G has been launched in India on Monday (August 5). The latest Note series phone from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary will sit below the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G in the market.

The Infinix Note 40X 5G price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is offered in Lime Green, Palm Blue, and Starlit Black colour options. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart and retail stores starting August 9.

Also Read: Bihar Tragedy: 9 Kanwariyas Killed, Several Injured as DJ Vehicle Hits Live Wire

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 40X 5G runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) display with 120Hz dynamic refers rate and 500nits peak brightness. The phone offers the Dynamic Port feature which can display information such as charging animation, low battery indication, and face unlock in a similar way to Apple’s Dynamic Island. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Users can extend the phone’s memory from 12GB RAM to up to 24GB RAM via the virtual RAM feature.

The Infinix Note 40X 5G boasts a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with quad-LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. It comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports NFC. The phone carries dual speakers with DTS audio processing. Other connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 5.0. Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Note 40X 5G with support for 18W wired fast charging and wired reverse charging.