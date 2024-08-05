J&K on High Alert for BJP’s Article 370 Anniversary Celebration Amid Opposition Protests

Security has been ramped up across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (August 5) as the BJP prepares to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Article 370 abrogation with an ‘Ekatma Mahotsav’ rally. This event marks five years since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, and the region was restructured into two Union Territories. The rally will take place at Bana Singh Stadium in RS Pura, celebrating the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In opposition, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have denounced the BJP’s rally, calling August 5 a “black day.” A PDP leader has announced plans to protest outside their party headquarters in Gandhinagar, while the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will hold a demonstration at Maharaja Hari Singh Park to condemn the abrogation. J-K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma criticized the BJP for celebrating, questioning the party’s achievements over the past five years and accusing it of insensitivity toward the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Dogras.

Amid the heightened tensions surrounding the anniversary, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra. As a precaution, no new batch of pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. Despite the suspension, over 4.90 lakh pilgrims have visited the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine this year.