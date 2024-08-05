Karnataka Begins Clearing Illegal Resort Encroachments in Western Ghats: Minister

The Western Ghat Forest Encroachment Task Force has been established to tackle illegal encroachments in the Western Ghats, focusing on unauthorized resorts and homestays across 10 districts in Karnataka. Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre announced the commencement of the operation on Monday, emphasizing that the law applies equally to everyone and commercial activities by encroachers will not be tolerated. The task force, led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Forest Task Force, has been empowered to take swift action.

Khandre stated that the task force would prioritize the eviction of illegal resorts and homestays, followed by the clearance of other unauthorized structures. According to the Karnataka Forest Act’s Section 64A, officers at various levels are authorized to investigate encroachments and issue eviction orders. Special emphasis will be placed on resolving pending cases quickly, with the task force consulting the Advocate General to expedite court proceedings.

In addition to addressing forest encroachments, the task force will also tackle unscientific road works in the Western Ghats. Contractors and engineers responsible for improper hill cutting, which has led to collapses, have been issued notices to take corrective measures. Khandre reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the Western Ghats and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.