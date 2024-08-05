Kerala to See Widespread Rainfall Today; Yellow Alert Issued for 6 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Kerala on Monday, August 5. This is due to a low-pressure system stretching from the northern coast of Kerala to the southern coast of Gujarat, another severe low-pressure system over northeastern Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh, and a third low-pressure system over southwestern Rajasthan and Pakistan. Consequently, Kerala is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall today.

District administrations have announced holidays for schools serving as relief camps. A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves measuring 1.9 to 2.5 meters along the Kerala coast until 11:30 pm tomorrow, along with a high tide warning. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution, and those in vulnerable areas should move to safer locations as directed by authorities. Fishing boats and vessels should be secured in harbours.

In Thrissur, District Collector Arjun Pandian has declared a holiday for educational institutions functioning as relief camps until they are closed. The Tahsildars are instructed to inform the District Education Officer about the closures. After necessary cleaning activities in coordination with local self-government institutions, steps should be taken to reopen the schools. In Palakkad, Pothundi GLPS will be closed today as it is serving as a relief camp for seven families comprising 21 members. Additionally, educational institutes running post-monsoon relief camps in Malappuram district will have a holiday today, as informed by District Collector VR Vinod.