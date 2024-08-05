Know Facts about Sex

Oral sex is one of the most popular sex technique. It is one of the most funny foreplay also. Kissing or sucking the partner’s sex organs during foreplay is called oral sex.Oral sex means using your mouth and tongue to stimulate your partner’s genital or anal area, providing sexual pleasure.

The oral sex performed on a woman is primarily termed cunnilingus, while a man receiving oral sex is called fellatio. When the anus of the person is stimulated orally, this is a less common form of oral sex called anilingus.

Up to 90% of the adults aged 25-44 have had oral sex with someone of the opposite sex, according to a CDC survey.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as herpes, gonorrhoea and syphilis can be passed on through oral sex.

Do not have oral sex if either of you has sores in or around your mouth, vagina, penis or anus, or if the person giving oral sex has bleeding gums. These could be a sign of infection and put you at higher risk of passing on STIs including HIV.