Know how to block spam calls and enable DND on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi SIMs

Mumbai: Most people are irritated by telemarketing and spam calls. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has a special service to permanently block spam calls. TRAI has started the National Customer Preference Register (NCPR), formerly the National Do Not Call Registry (NDNC) initiative, to help people block spam calls. You can sign-up for this DND service to stop receiving all telemarketing communication or calls from selected sectors.

All the major telecom operators in India such as BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vi allow their subscribers to activate DND services directly through them.

A step-by-step guide on how to activate DND service on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi:

For Jio subscribers:

Step 1: Go to MyJio app and click on three-line at the bottom right corner

Step 2: In the Explore Jio section, select ‘Settings’

Step 3: In the settings, select ‘Service settings’ and then tap on Do not disturb

Step 4: Select the categories you want to block

For Airtel subscribers:

Step 1: Go to Visit airtel.in/airtel-dnd

Step 2: Scroll down to Airtel Mobile Services and click on the link

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and OTP, then select the categories you want to block

For Vi (Vodafone Idea) subscribers:

Step 1: Visit https://www.myvi.in/dnd

Step 2: Enter your details, and choose the categories to block

For BSNL subscribers:

Step1: Send “start dnd” to 1909 from your BSNL number

Step 2: Select the categories you want to block

How to activate DND on your mobile number:

Open your SMS app and type START.

– Now send this message to 1909.

– Your service provider will send you a list of categories e.g. Banking, hospitality and others with their code.

– Reply with the code for the category which you want to block. Here are some codes you can select to restrict calls from a certain category, such as real estate, education, health, etc.

FULLY BLOCK for All Categories (Block)

BLOCK 1 for Banking/Insurance/Credit cards/Financial products

BLOCK 2 for Real Estate

BLOCK 3 for Education-Related Spams

BLOCK 4 for Health

BLOCK 5 for Consumer goods/automobiles/Entertainment/IT

BLOCK 6 for Communication/Broadcasting

BLOCK 7 for Tourism and Leisure

BLOCK 8 for Food and Beverages

Send the codes to 1909 and you’re free from unwanted calls.

– Your telecom service provider will revert you a message confirming your request.

– The DND service will start within 24 hours.