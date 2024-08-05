Market capitalisation of 8 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 1.28 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 8 of the top-10 most valued companies last week experienced a decline of Rs 1,28,913.5 crore. The BSE benchmark index fell by 350.77 points, or 0.43%, last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top losers.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company

TCS’ market valuation fell by Rs 37,971.83 crore to Rs 15,49,626.88 crore. Infosys’ market capitalisation decreased by Rs 23,811.88 crore, bringing it down to Rs 7,56,250.47 crore.

Also Read: Godawari Electric launches electric scooter in India: Price, Features

ITC’s valuation dropped by Rs 16,619.51 crore to Rs 6,11,423.11 crore. State Bank of India’s (SBI) market cap fell by Rs 13,431.54 crore to Rs 7,56,717.85 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) saw a reduction of Rs 13,125.49 crore in its valuation, which now stands at Rs 20,28,695.57 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market cap decreased by Rs 11,821.5 crore to Rs 8,50,389.88 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation diminished by Rs 7,843.75 crore, reducing it to Rs 8,42,176.78 crore. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) experienced a drop of Rs 4,288 crore, with its market cap at Rs 6,32,862.41 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation increased by Rs 32,759.37 crore, reaching Rs 12,63,601.40 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also saw a rise in its valuation by Rs 1,075.25 crore, bringing its market cap to Rs 7,47,677.98 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries remains at the top, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.