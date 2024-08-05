NIA Recreates Bengaluru Cafe Blast Scene with 2 Terrorists

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a spot inspection at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, bringing two suspected terrorists, Abdul Mateen Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain, for a detailed investigation and crime scene reconstruction. The duo, arrested in Kolkata in April, were brought to the site of the March 1 bomb blast to meticulously map Mussavir’s movements from the bus stop to the cafe. Starting early at 6:30 am, NIA officials used chalk and tape measures to document the exact distances and steps taken by the accused on the day of the incident.

For five continuous hours, NIA officials recorded Mussavir’s movements on video, capturing every step and the precise route he took. This included measuring the distance from the bus stop to the cafe, which Mussavir reportedly covered in just 11 steps. Following the blast, he allegedly changed his clothes and left his cap at a mosque near Hoodi Junction. The NIA recreated this sequence, visiting the mosque and documenting Mussavir’s movements from the cafe to the mosque and his duration of stay there.

During the reconstruction, over 50 police officers secured the area around the cafe, erecting barricades to block public access. After five and a half hours at the cafe, the NIA team moved to Hoodi Junction for further examination. This investigation is part of the NIA’s extensive efforts following the March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookfield area, which injured 10 people. The nationwide investigation aims to bring those responsible to justice.