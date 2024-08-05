Pope Francis Calls for Prayers for Wayanad Landslide Victims

During his Angelus address on Sunday (August 4) at Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis expressed deep concern for global crises, including the landslides in Kerala, India. He called for prayers for those affected by the torrential rains and landslides that resulted in loss of life, numerous displaced individuals, and extensive damage. The Pope urged everyone to join him in praying for the victims of this devastating calamity.

Pope Francis also prayed for peace in the Middle East, highlighting the innocent children and all victims of the ongoing conflicts in Palestine, Israel, and Lebanon. He emphasized that violence and killings are not solutions, urging that these actions only lead to more hatred and revenge. The Pope called for an end to the violence and for a commitment to the path of justice and peace, insisting that war is a defeat for all.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza escalated as 30 people, including children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Sunday. The bombing targeted schools run as shelters by the United Nations in western Gaza. Palestinian defense personnel reported that an F-16 fighter jet struck the Hassan Salame school, and the neighboring Nasser school was damaged by shrapnel and debris, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.