SC Issues Notice to Delhi Govt, Centre Over IAS Coaching Centre Tragedy

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto notice of the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants who drowned in a flooded basement at a coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan have issued notices to both the central and Delhi governments, demanding a response to the incident. The court condemned the coaching centres, describing them as “death traps” and emphasizing that they must either transition to online models or comply with stringent safety standards to protect students.

The Supreme Court has also instructed the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to submit detailed reports on the safety regulations currently enforced at these coaching centres. The bench expressed serious concerns over student safety in these institutions. Following the tragedy, which claimed the lives of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Delvin, the Delhi High Court had earlier transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a thorough and transparent probe.

In response to the disaster, students from various coaching centres have protested, demanding enhanced safety measures. A candlelight march was held to honor the victims, and students have called for Rs 5 crore compensation for each family, better library access, and improved drainage maintenance. Political figures, including Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, have visited the protest site to address student grievances and discuss potential reforms.