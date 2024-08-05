Sony introduces PlayStation Portal in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony has introduced the PlayStation Portal in India. The PlayStation Portal remote player will be available in a single white colour and is priced at Rs. 18,999 in India. The handheld device will be available at Sony Centers, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and other participating retailers.

The PlayStation Portal remote player has an 8-inch LCD display with 1920×1080 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It can run PS4 and PS5 games from Sony’s current-gen console at up to 60fps in full HD. The screen has touch-enabled zones on the left and right sides. The device includes DualSense wireless controller features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for compatible games.

Connectivity options on the PlayStation Portal include a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Sony’s proprietary PS Link feature, and Wi-Fi 5. However, the device does not support Bluetooth connectivity.

The PlayStation Portal is unable to run games on its own, but it allows players to stream games from their PS5 library over home Wi-Fi. The PlayStation Portal operates through Sony’s Remote Play feature. To set up Remote Play, players first need to turn on their PS5 or put it in rest mode, ensure the console is connected to the Internet, and update it to the latest version of the system software.