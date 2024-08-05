Stock Market: Equity indices decline sharply

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended sharply lower on Monday, August 5, 2024. BSE Sensex dropped heavily by 2222.55 pts or 2.74% to close at 78,759.40. NSE Nifty closed lower by 662.10 pts or 2.68% at 24,055.60.

A total of 3,396 stocks declined on the BSE of all 4,055 stocks were traded. Only 546 stocks advanced and 112 remain unchanged. 506 stocks traded in the lower circuit and 236 traded in the upper circuit.

Also Read: Sony introduces PlayStation Portal in India: Price, Specifications

45 out of the 50 listed stocks on Nifty5 ended lower. 28 out of the 30 constituents of the BSE Sensex ended lower. Top gainers were Only Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India. Top losers were Tata Motors, ONGC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Hindalco.

The broader indices settled in red, with Smallcap and Midcap being the worst hit, falling over 4 per cent. The sectoral indices also faced mayhem, ending in red with losses in Auto, Metal, IT, and Banking sectors of up to 4.85 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, ended at a record high of 20.37 points, up 42.23 per cent, indicating massive volatility in the markets.