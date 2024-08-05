Uttarakhand Monsoon Havoc: Death Toll Hits 19; 9,200+ Pilgrims Rescued

Monsoon rains and landslides in Uttarakhand have resulted in 19 fatalities, with the latest recoveries coming from Rudraprayag. Over 9,200 pilgrims stranded on the Kedarnath pedestrian route have been successfully evacuated, while search operations for missing individuals continue. The calamity has also left 31 people injured.

In a notable rescue, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assisted by local villagers, used a drone to locate and rescue two youths stranded on a rocky outcrop near the Soan River. Ankit Mandal and Sunil Singh, from Sarita Vihar, Delhi, had been stuck in Gaurikund since July 31 due to a cloudburst. Another SDRF team from Sonprayag managed to evacuate 9 out of 11 pilgrims stranded 8 kilometers above Trijuginarayan after a challenging climb.

The Indian Army is constructing a temporary bridge in Sonprayag to expedite further evacuations. The administration has airlifted fodder for thousands of stranded horses and mules along the pilgrimage route. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar noted that clearing debris and restoring the Kedarnath trek route may take about a week, weather permitting. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Suman highlighted that 865 relief workers are providing essential supplies and aiding in evacuation efforts, with more than 900 pilgrims still awaiting rescue. However, heavy rainfall warnings until August 8 may impact ongoing operations.