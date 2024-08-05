Wayanad landslide: Death toll rises to 387; Schools reopen

The devastating landslide in Mundakkai, Kerala, has resulted in 387 confirmed deaths, with 172 victims identified and 8 cremated yesterday. Today, the remaining bodies will be laid to rest. Official reports confirm 221 fatalities, while 180 individuals remain unaccounted for, prompting ongoing search efforts. To ensure the efficiency of these operations, authorities have restricted access to Chooralmala. Following a series of holidays, schools in Wayanad have reopened today, except for those serving as relief centers.

Search operations continue in the Chaliyar River for those missing from the Mundakkai landslide. Under the leadership of panchayat members, a search party will begin in each ward at 8 am. Those who were stranded in the forest during yesterday’s search will return today, having stayed overnight due to the difficulty of retrieving a body near Kandanpara and the danger posed by wild animals. The group of 18 has informed the police that they are safe and will return this morning.

A massive search operation is ongoing in Mundakkai, involving over 1500 personnel, including firefighters and volunteers. The search is being conducted in six designated zones by a multi-agency team comprising army, navy, forest, NDRF, and police officials. Additional personnel and equipment were deployed on Sunday to areas with a high probability of finding bodies. Advanced drone technology, known as the Intelligent Buried Object Detection System, is being used to locate bodies deeply buried beneath boulders or logs, aiding the recovery process.