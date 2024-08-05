Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Select States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, the Konkan region, Goa, and central Maharashtra, predicting “heavy to extremely heavy rainfall” in the coming days. Rising river water levels in Pune, Jharkhand, and West Bengal have also prompted authorities to implement close monitoring and precautionary measures. According to IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar, the monsoon is currently in an active phase, with a deep depression in Northeast Madhya Pradesh and low pressure in southwest Rajasthan contributing to the heavy rainfall forecast. He mentioned that there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR for the next two days.

Dr. Kumar further noted that Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are also expected to experience heavy rain in the near future. He explained that once the monsoon trough moves closer to its typical position, Delhi can expect light to moderate rainfall. On Monday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued seven fishermen stranded in Hinglaj village in Gujarat’s Valsad district due to heavy rain and high tides in the Auranga river.

In Maharashtra, significant water discharge from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana, and other dams in the Pune region has led Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to instruct authorities to stay vigilant. Officials from the state’s irrigation department reported that 35,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Khadakwasla dam following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past two weeks. The ghat section of Pune district has experienced particularly intense rainfall in the last two days.