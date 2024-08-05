WhatsApp to stop working on these phones: Full List

Mumbai: WhatsApp will soon stop working on older Android and iOS smartphones. The instant messaging platform will stop support on 35 smartphones. WhatsApp will no longer support phones running Android versions earlier than 4.0 and iOS versions before 11. Currently, WhatsApp is compatible with devices operating on Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 11 or later. So users on older systems will need to upgrade their devices to continue using the app without interruption.

Affected devices

While WhatsApp has not officially listed the smartphones which will be impacted by this change, as per the leaked report, it has been identified that around 35 phones will no longer support the app. This includes devices from major smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Sony, LG and Huawei. Here’s a breakdown of the affected phones:

Samsung:

Galaxy Ace Plus

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Express 2

Galaxy Grand

Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE

Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+

Galaxy S II

Galaxy S3 Mini VE

Galaxy S4 Active

Galaxy S4 mini I9190

Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos

Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE

Galaxy S4 Zoom

Apple:

iPhone 5

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

Lenovo:

Lenovo A858T

Lenovo P70

S890

Motorola:

Moto G

Moto X

Huawei:

Ascend P6 S

Ascend G525

Huawei C199

Huawei GX1s

Huawei Y625

Sony:

Xperia Z1

Xperia E3

LG:

Optimus 4X HD P880

Optimus G

Optimus G Pro

Optimus L7