WhatsApp to stop working on these phones: Full List

Mumbai: WhatsApp will soon stop working on older Android and iOS smartphones. The instant messaging platform will stop support on 35 smartphones. WhatsApp will no longer support phones running Android versions earlier than 4.0 and iOS versions before 11. Currently, WhatsApp is compatible with devices operating on Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 11 or later. So users on older systems will need to upgrade their devices to continue using the app without interruption.
Affected devices
While WhatsApp has not officially listed the smartphones which will be impacted by this change, as per the leaked report, it has been identified that around 35 phones will no longer support the app. This includes devices from major smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Sony, LG and Huawei. Here’s a breakdown of the affected phones:
Samsung:
Galaxy Ace Plus
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Express 2
Galaxy Grand
Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE
Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+
Galaxy S II
Galaxy S3 Mini VE
Galaxy S4 Active
Galaxy S4 mini I9190
Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos
Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE
Galaxy S4 Zoom
Apple:
iPhone 5
iPhone 6
iPhone 6S
iPhone SE
Also Read: Know how to block spam calls and enable DND on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi SIMs
Lenovo:
Lenovo A858T
Lenovo P70
S890
Motorola:
Moto G
Moto X
Huawei:
Ascend P6 S
Ascend G525
Huawei C199
Huawei GX1s
Huawei Y625
Sony:
Xperia Z1
Xperia E3
LG:
Optimus 4X HD P880
Optimus G
Optimus G Pro
Optimus L7
Post Your Comments