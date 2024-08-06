2.64 Lakh New Ventures, Rs 16,800 Cr Investment: Minister P Rajeev

Minister of Industries P. Rajeev has announced plans to enhance local retail markets in Kerala to boost retail sales and attract more FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) manufacturing companies to the state. He made this announcement during a meeting with multinational FMCG companies, organized by the State Department of Trade and Industry under the Kerala Industrial Promotion Bureau. The purpose of the meeting was to gather suggestions for drafting a comprehensive trade policy for the commerce and retail sector, which the state government plans to introduce. The draft policy is expected to be prepared within two weeks, and stakeholders in the trade sector can provide their input via a dedicated WhatsApp group.

As part of Kerala’s Entrepreneurship Year program, the state has seen the establishment of 2.64 lakh new enterprises, attracting an investment of over Rs 16,800 crore and creating 5.6 lakh job opportunities. Of these new enterprises, 1.17 lakh are in the retail and wholesale trade sector, with an investment of over Rs 7100 crore, leading to the creation of 2.21 lakh jobs. Recognizing the evolving business landscape, the government has established a separate trade division under the Industries and Commerce Directorate to focus more on this sector. Additionally, various facilities for MSMEs, including MSME clinics, insurance, and free-cost accounting services, have been set up across all districts.

A comprehensive logistics policy is nearing completion, and the state government is considering the development of a special logistics corridor in Vizhinjam. Industry Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish presided over the event, which was attended by Industry and Commerce Director S. Harikishore, Additional Director K.S. Kripakumar, K-bip CEO S. Suraj, and KINFRA MD Santhosh Koshi Thomas. Representatives from 30 companies, including Abbott India, AVT, Godrej Consumer, ITC, Medimix, Nirma, Poppies Baby Care, and Unibic Foods, participated in the discussions. The minister also held talks with representatives from various associations and boards in the trade and industry sector.