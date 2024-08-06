Astrologer’s August 2024 ‘trouble’ prediction for Sheikh Hasina resurfaces

An old prediction by astrologer Prashanth Kini has gained renewed attention following the dramatic ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid escalating protests. Kini’s social media post, originally shared on December 14, 2023, had forecasted potential trouble for Hasina, specifically mentioning danger in the months of May, June, July, and August 2024, including the possibility of assassination attempts. Kini’s recent update on social media questioned if Hasina’s flight from Bangladesh was linked to this prediction.

Hasina’s resignation came after weeks of violent protests demanding her ouster. The unrest, driven by dissatisfaction with a controversial quota system for government jobs, led to the Army giving Hasina a 45-minute ultimatum to step down. Reports indicate that Hasina fled the country in a military helicopter and arrived in India, where she was reportedly at the Hindon Airbase near Delhi. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were involved in briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation.

In response to the political crisis, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced plans to establish an interim government following the dissolution of Parliament. Additionally, he ordered the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who had been under house arrest due to multiple convictions.