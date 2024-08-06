Asus launches new handheld gaming device in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Asus launched new handheld gaming device named ‘Asus ROG Ally X’ in India. The handheld gaming device was introduced globally at Computex 2024 in June. Asus ROG Ally X price in India has been set at Rs. 89,900 and will be available in a single colourway: black. The handheld gaming device can be purchased from Asus ROG Store, Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, and also via offline channels.

Asus ROG Ally X sports a 7-inch full-HD touchscreen IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 7ms response time. Asus claims this screen has a peak brightness of up to 500 nits and has 100 percent sRGB coverage. For protection, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The company has equipped the gaming handheld with AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

The Asus ROG Ally X measures 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.47 and weighs 678g. It is powered by a 4nm AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset under the hood, featuring a Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores and a peak clock speed of 5.10 GHz. The processor is paired with an RDNA 3 GPU and 24GB of LPDDR5X dual-channel on-board RAM. In terms of storage, it is equipped with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD that is expandable up to 4TB. The device runs on Windows 11.

The Asus ROG Ally X features a dual-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology and support for Dolby Atmos. Additionally, its in-built array microphone gets Hi-Res certification and comes with AI noise cancellation technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Asus Ally X gets a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort support, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The handheld is backed by an 80Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery – double the capacity offered by its predecessor. The gaming device supports 65W charging via USB Type-C.