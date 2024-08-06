Attigundi Village in Chikkamagaluru Faces 45 Days Without Power or Bus Service

Attigundi, a village in Chikkamagaluru taluk, has been without power for 45 days due to persistent heavy rains. Located at the base of Mullayanagiri, one of Karnataka’s highest peaks, the region has suffered severe flooding, which has exacerbated the villagers’ hardships. The relentless rainfall has uprooted electric poles along the Attigundi route, leading to a complete power outage. Repair efforts are hindered by the extensive damage and adverse weather conditions, making it challenging for utility workers to address the problem.

The prolonged power outage has left residents without essential services, including mobile phone charging. Villagers must travel to the nearest city to recharge their devices, with many opting to abandon their phones due to the inconvenience. Additionally, public transportation to Attigundi and neighboring Dattapeeth has been suspended for the same period. Landslides and road collapses caused by the heavy rains have disrupted both government and private bus routes, isolating Attigundi and several other nearby villages.

The absence of electricity and transportation has significantly affected daily life in Attigundi. The villagers struggle to stay connected with the outside world, and the constant rain and fog further isolate them from neighboring communities.