Bangladesh Protesters Loot Sheikh Hasina’s Home, Parade Stolen Clothes

Violence erupted in Dhaka on August 5 as thousands of protesters stormed and vandalized Sheikh Hasina’s official residence, following weeks of demonstrations against a controversial government job quota system and discontent with her 15-year rule. The protesters ransacked Ganabhaban and other properties linked to Hasina and her party, causing widespread destruction.

Images shared on social media showed people parading personal belongings such as sarees, bras, and a purple blouse, leading to condemnation of the looting and display of personal items. Throughout the day, the violence persisted as crowds set fires, removed furniture, and took items like raw fish, cattle, TVs, gym equipment, and a blue Dior suitcase from the residence.

Amidst mounting pressure and violent protests, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled Dhaka, landing at the Hindon Air Base near Delhi, India. Following her resignation, Bangladesh’s military assumed control of the country. The veteran politician, in power since 2009, had faced allegations of election rigging and escalating protests demanding her resignation.