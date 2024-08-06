Bengaluru-Mangaluru Rail Service Halted Until August 8 Due to Land Collapse

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru have been suspended until August 8 due to a landslide on the Edakumeri-Kadagaravalli railway line. The South Western Railway Department announced the cancellation of 12 trains while repair work is underway.

The landslide, triggered by continuous rainfall on July 26, caused severe damage to the track. Although a barrier at the landslide site has been constructed, full restoration of the line is still in progress.

The affected trains include:

– Train No.16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Express (cancelled until August 7)

– Train No.16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express (cancelled until August 8)

– Train No.01595 Karwar-Madgaon (cancelled until August 8)

– Train No.01596 Madgaon-Karwar Special Train (cancelled until August 8)

– Train No.16585 Sir M. Visveswaraiah Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express (cancelled until August 7)

– Train No.16586 Murdeshwar-Sir M. Visveswaraiah Bengaluru Express (cancelled until August 8)

– Train No.16515 KSR Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express (cancelled until August 7)

– Train No.16516 Karwar-KSR Yeshwantpur Express (cancelled until August 8)

Despite ongoing repair efforts, passenger trains remain suspended, though goods trains are permitted to run at a reduced speed of 15 km/h in the affected area. Passengers are advised to check for the latest updates and are encouraged to visit the South Western Railway website or contact the railway helpline for more information.