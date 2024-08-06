Bengaluru Roads Flood Amid Heavy Downpour; Rainfall Expected for Next 3 Days

After a brief respite, heavy monsoon rains returned to Bengaluru on Monday night, particularly affecting the Yelahanka area in the Eastern Zone. The city, which had seen low rainfall over the past few days, experienced a significant increase in precipitation starting Monday evening. A drizzle began around 5 PM, followed by a heavy downpour lasting over two consecutive hours after 7 PM. Although no trees fell due to the low wind speed, waterlogging became a major issue, submerging main roads, overpasses, and underpasses, causing concern for motorists. Residents in low-lying areas spent the night in fear as rainwater accumulated.

The rainfall was widespread, impacting various parts of the city, including Vijayanagar, Malleshwaram, Gandhinagar, Majestic, Shantinagar, Kengeri, Yelahanka, Kattariguppe, Kanakapura Road, Mahadevapura, KR Puram, and Marathahalli. In areas like Shantinagar, where drainage systems failed to handle the excess water, streets such as Ambedkar Street, Shantinagar Double Road, Mysore Road, Anil Kumble Circle, and Halasuru Road were heavily waterlogged. The Mysore Road overpass, Okalipur underpass, Sivananda Circle railway underbridge, and Kaveri Junction underpass were also flooded, halting vehicular traffic and submerging some vehicles.

Significant rainfall measurements were recorded in specific areas, with Hosur receiving 52 mm, North Bengaluru 50 mm, Sonnenahalli and Nayandahalli 48 mm each, Kengeri South 42 mm, Vishwanath Nagenahalli 41 mm, Vaderahalli 38 mm, and VV Campus 30 mm. Meteorologists predict that, in addition to the ongoing monsoon rains, the formation of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea will likely bring more heavy rains to Bengaluru and surrounding state areas for another three to four days.